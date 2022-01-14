Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDF) Price Target Lowered to 1,855.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDF) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from 2,408.00 to 1,855.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Frontier Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

FRRDF stock remained flat at $$32.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday.

Frontier Developments Plc engages in the development of videogames. The company was founded by David John Braben on January 28, 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

