Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $403.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to post sales of $403.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $403.15 million and the highest is $403.40 million. Integra LifeSciences posted sales of $388.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Integra LifeSciences.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IART shares. BTIG Research lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.22.

IART stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.06. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $61.85 and a 1 year high of $77.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $246,985.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $13,962,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,725 shares of company stock worth $19,669,586. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1,774.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,097,977 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $143,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,060 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 36.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,003,838 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $274,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,750 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 97.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,802 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,732,000 after acquiring an additional 294,052 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 16.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,956 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $79,838,000 after acquiring an additional 163,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 12.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,893 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $95,665,000 after acquiring an additional 160,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

Recommended Story: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Integra LifeSciences (IART)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.