Analysts Anticipate Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $160.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) to post $160.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Royal Gold’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $161.62 million and the lowest is $160.00 million. Royal Gold posted sales of $158.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Gold will report full year sales of $662.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $639.80 million to $678.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $670.68 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $711.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Royal Gold.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on RGLD. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $136.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.13.

RGLD stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.18. The company had a trading volume of 269,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,266. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.34. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $129.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 63.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,733,000 after purchasing an additional 43,449 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 79.5% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 20,150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 7.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 11,371.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 12,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

