Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Therapeutics Inc. is a cell therapy company. It involved in developing induced pluripotent stem cell -derived cell therapies in immuno-oncology. Century Therapeutics Inc. is based in PHILADELPHIA. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of Century Therapeutics stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.40. 99,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,878. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average is $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 15.12, a current ratio of 15.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Century Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $32.90.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts expect that Century Therapeutics will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPSC. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

