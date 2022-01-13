SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SITC. TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $34,107,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,109,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,442,000 after buying an additional 962,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,903,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,572 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,827,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,105,000 after buying an additional 148,395 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,790,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,557,000 after buying an additional 5,855,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,828,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,961,000 after buying an additional 524,510 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SITC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.12. 913,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,652. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.60 and a beta of 1.64. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average of $15.74.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SITE Centers will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 240.01%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.