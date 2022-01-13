Zacks: Brokerages Expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $235.01 Million

Analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will post $235.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $237.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $231.80 million. Huron Consulting Group reported sales of $198.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year sales of $892.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $889.20 million to $894.77 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $966.23 million, with estimates ranging from $941.60 million to $991.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $224.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HURN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

HURN stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.85. The company had a trading volume of 154,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,242. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.38. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $809,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 111.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,712,000 after purchasing an additional 640,341 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,049,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,566,000 after purchasing an additional 33,490 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 12.6% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 808,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,761,000 after purchasing an additional 90,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 592,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,826,000 after purchasing an additional 76,693 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

