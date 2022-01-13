Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Reaches Market Cap of $6.61 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market capitalization of $6.61 million and $22,398.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000494 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00064411 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00074963 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.17 or 0.07620248 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,470.06 or 0.99482218 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00008528 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00067362 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

