1Million Token (1MT) Price Tops $1.02

1Million Token (CURRENCY:1MT) traded 45.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, 1Million Token has traded up 233.9% against the U.S. dollar. 1Million Token has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $30,338.00 worth of 1Million Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1Million Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00002400 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006827 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00008125 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000753 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1Million Token Profile

1Million Token (CRYPTO:1MT) is a coin. 1Million Token’s total supply is 995,699 coins. 1Million Token’s official Twitter account is @1MillionTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1Million Token is 1milliontoken.org

Buying and Selling 1Million Token

