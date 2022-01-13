Brokerages Set Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) PT at C$11.57

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.70.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.
CG traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.50. 388,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,619. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.21 and a 52-week high of C$14.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.52.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.27%.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
