Brokerages Set Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) PT at C$11.57

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.70.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

CG traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$10.50. 388,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,619. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.21 and a 52-week high of C$14.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.52.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$277.72 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 1.3099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.27%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

