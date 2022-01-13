Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.11.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Ameresco news, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $1,305,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Georgeoff sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $751,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,238 shares of company stock worth $13,409,602. 41.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,358,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,210,000 after purchasing an additional 987,162 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ameresco by 1,027.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,680,000 after purchasing an additional 447,305 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in Ameresco by 73.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 853,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,534,000 after acquiring an additional 360,920 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 36.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 881,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,496,000 after buying an additional 234,494 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 854.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 208,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,664,000 after buying an additional 186,825 shares during the period. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ameresco stock traded down $4.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,364. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ameresco has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $101.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $273.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

