Seedify.fund (SFUND) Price Down 7.3% This Week

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Seedify.fund coin can now be bought for approximately $8.21 or 0.00019273 BTC on exchanges. Seedify.fund has a market cap of $189.53 million and approximately $6.81 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Seedify.fund has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00063982 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00074989 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.68 or 0.07623673 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,434.10 or 0.99610744 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00067653 BTC.

Seedify.fund Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,084,661 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

