Oasis Network (ROSE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $394.70 Million

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 29.7% against the dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001166 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $1.74 billion and $394.70 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 257.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

