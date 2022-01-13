Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Receives $28.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th.

In other news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 11,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDS traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.49. 561,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,475. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.23. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52-week low of $17.18 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 69.31%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

