SAP (NYSE:SAP) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

SAP (NYSE:SAP) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of 7.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.75 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAP. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised SAP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.67.

NYSE:SAP traded down $4.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.91. The stock had a trading volume of 655,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.17. SAP has a 12-month low of $120.08 and a 12-month high of $151.48. The stock has a market cap of $166.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SAP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 42,070 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

