Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to post ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is $0.06. Las Vegas Sands posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis.

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 561.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,678,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $720,239,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703,651 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 86.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,475,909 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $310,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,762 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 81.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,517,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $238,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,018 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at $62,279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,482,802,000 after buying an additional 1,691,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,991,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,048,246. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.84.

Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

