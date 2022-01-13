Analysts Expect Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Analysts forecast that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Calavo Growers reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 111.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.48 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVGW. TheStreet lowered Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of CVGW stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.40. The stock had a trading volume of 58,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,218. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.98 and its 200-day moving average is $46.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $767.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.78 and a beta of 0.92. Calavo Growers has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $85.40.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -171.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $491,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 90.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 3.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Calavo Growers during the third quarter worth approximately $374,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.

