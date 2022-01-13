Splinterlands (SPS) Price Hits $0.35

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 13th. Splinterlands has a market capitalization of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded flat against the US dollar. One Splinterlands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00063982 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00074989 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.68 or 0.07623673 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,434.10 or 0.99610744 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00067653 BTC.

About Splinterlands

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

