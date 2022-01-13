Analysts Anticipate PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.73. PRA Group also posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.09 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of PRAA stock traded up $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $50.46. The stock had a trading volume of 261,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,017. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.59. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.35. PRA Group has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $51.00.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $72,893.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $721,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,426 shares of company stock valued at $3,188,061 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,281,000 after acquiring an additional 230,614 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,733,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,197,000 after acquiring an additional 76,700 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in PRA Group by 97.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,200,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,315 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PRA Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,908,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,431,000 after purchasing an additional 45,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in PRA Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,792,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,556,000 after purchasing an additional 19,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

