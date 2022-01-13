Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) Director Carl L. Gordon Purchases 8,500 Shares

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) Director Carl L. Gordon bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $89,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of THRX stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.52. The company had a trading volume of 70,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,737. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $24.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61.

Get Theseus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($5.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($4.93). As a group, equities analysts expect that Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on THRX shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.