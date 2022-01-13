Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells 24,000 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $674,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PUBM stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.82. 606,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,435. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.43. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $76.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 31.55.

Get PubMatic alerts:

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $58.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PUBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 30.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 9.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 661.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PubMatic during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PubMatic by 150.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.