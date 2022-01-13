Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

MGDPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of MGDPF stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.45. 111,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,312. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.45.

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It focuses on Valentine Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

