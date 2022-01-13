Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) Receives $2.10 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.02.

Several research firms recently commented on GAU. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.50 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Shares of Galiano Gold stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.69. 315,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,017. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83. The stock has a market cap of $154.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Galiano Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,401,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after buying an additional 457,273 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,406,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after buying an additional 826,807 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,844,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 171,253 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 218,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.