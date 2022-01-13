Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Achieves Market Cap of $10.89 Million

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $10.89 million and $198,845.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000372 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00063029 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00074951 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.55 or 0.07626262 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,553.66 or 0.99898646 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00067354 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy's total supply is 68,753,659 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

