Nuco.cloud One Day Volume Reaches $12,946.00 (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 13th. Nuco.cloud has a total market cap of $811,353.13 and approximately $12,946.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0325 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00063029 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00074951 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.55 or 0.07626262 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,553.66 or 0.99898646 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00067354 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news . Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco . Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud

Buying and Selling Nuco.cloud

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuco.cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuco.cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

