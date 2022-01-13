DeHive Market Capitalization Reaches $534,665.24 (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One DeHive coin can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $534,665.24 and approximately $186,316.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeHive has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00063029 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00074951 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.55 or 0.07626262 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,553.66 or 0.99898646 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00067354 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

