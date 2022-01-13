Fei Protocol (FEI) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. Fei Protocol has a market cap of $426.10 million and $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00063029 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00074951 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.55 or 0.07626262 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,553.66 or 0.99898646 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00067354 BTC.

About Fei Protocol

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fei Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

