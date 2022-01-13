$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) will report earnings per share of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Johnson Controls International posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Shares of JCI traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,653,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,083. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.65%.

In other news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,460 shares of company stock worth $4,536,359 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 27.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

