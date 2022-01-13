BeatzCoin Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $766,489.20 and approximately $45.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000933 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000895 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00055345 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,570,577,315 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

