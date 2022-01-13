-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Traeger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.03. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Traeger will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Traeger.

Get Traeger alerts:

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.33. Traeger had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $162.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.89 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on COOK. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Traeger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Traeger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Shares of NYSE:COOK traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,076. Traeger has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.11.

In related news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $50,076.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Traeger (COOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.