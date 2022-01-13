PROS (NYSE:PRO) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of (0.19)-($0.18) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.23). The company issued revenue guidance of $64.0-$64.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.51 million.

Shares of NYSE:PRO traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.42. 209,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. PROS has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.55.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. PROS had a negative return on equity of 123.71% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PROS will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

PRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PROS from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PROS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other PROS news, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $129,989.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $41,559.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,983 shares of company stock valued at $616,356 in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,744,000 after acquiring an additional 85,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 11,108 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

