Cat Token (CAT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $33,681.00

Cat Token (CURRENCY:CAT) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Cat Token has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $33,681.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cat Token has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cat Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cat Token alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.14 or 0.00325871 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008914 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000887 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Cat Token

Cat Token (CRYPTO:CAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cat Token’s official website is gocattoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling Cat Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cat Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cat Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CATUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Cat Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cat Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.