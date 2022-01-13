Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to post $89.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $94.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $85.00 million. Luxfer posted sales of $82.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year sales of $364.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $360.40 million to $370.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $387.10 million, with estimates ranging from $377.60 million to $395.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Luxfer had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE LXFR traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.38. The stock had a trading volume of 87,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,261. Luxfer has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $23.91. The stock has a market cap of $509.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other Luxfer news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger purchased 5,000 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.79 per share, for a total transaction of $98,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Luxfer by 29.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 13,021 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 536.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 15,342 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 14,061 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Luxfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

