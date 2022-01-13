DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.38.

DTM has been the topic of several research reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:DTM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.82. The stock had a trading volume of 341,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,591. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.76. DT Midstream has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $50.70.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTM. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,819,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,856,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in DT Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,860,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

