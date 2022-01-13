Analysts Set Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Price Target at $1,450.00

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,450.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BYLOF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Big Yellow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Big Yellow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Big Yellow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

BYLOF stock remained flat at $$23.22 on Thursday. Big Yellow Group has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $23.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.41.

Big Yellow Group Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of self storage and related services. It also operates from a platform, including stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. The company was founded by Nicholas John Vetch, James Ernest Gibson, and Philip Adrian Burks in September 1998 and is headquartered in Bagshot, the United Kingdom.

