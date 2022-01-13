CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Receives $159.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.60.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

In other CONMED news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total transaction of $2,037,890.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pat Beyer sold 25,282 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $3,676,002.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,211 shares of company stock worth $11,862,421 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CNMD traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.53. The stock had a trading volume of 130,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,209. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 68.27, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $106.15 and a fifty-two week high of $159.11.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.29 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

