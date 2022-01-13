CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Receives $159.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.60.
CNMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.
In other CONMED news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total transaction of $2,037,890.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pat Beyer sold 25,282 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $3,676,002.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,211 shares of company stock worth $11,862,421 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of CNMD traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.53. The stock had a trading volume of 130,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,209. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 68.27, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $106.15 and a fifty-two week high of $159.11.
CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.29 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.
CONMED Company Profile
CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.
