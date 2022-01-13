Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ET. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.08.

ET traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,797,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,822,234. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.28. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew S. Ramsey acquired 33,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $250,029.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 67,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $500,051.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234 in the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Inc boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,626,199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391,372 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133,586 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,356,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627,708 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,324,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741,318 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 1,052.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,958,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

