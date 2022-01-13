Base Protocol (BASE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9,331.00

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $500,854.64 and approximately $9,331.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Base Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.40 or 0.00003272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Base Protocol has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00058773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 455,680 coins and its circulating supply is 358,386 coins. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

