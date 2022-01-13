Firo (FIRO) Price Hits $4.48 on Major Exchanges

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Firo has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Firo has a total market cap of $57.24 million and $1.99 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for about $4.48 or 0.00010479 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00011255 BTC.

Tracer DAO (TCR) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000227 BTC.

TecraCoin (ERC20) (TCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18,696,144.09 or 0.00002296 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Ginga Finance (GIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GINCOIN (Global Interest Rate) (GIN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000111 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Firo

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 12,788,049 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

