Analyzing Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) & Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) and Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

13.9% of Pulse Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Silk Road Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.7% of Pulse Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Silk Road Medical has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pulse Biosciences has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Silk Road Medical and Pulse Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silk Road Medical 0 2 2 0 2.50 Pulse Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Silk Road Medical presently has a consensus price target of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.11%. Pulse Biosciences has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 193.88%. Given Pulse Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pulse Biosciences is more favorable than Silk Road Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Silk Road Medical and Pulse Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silk Road Medical -54.99% -52.81% -30.40% Pulse Biosciences N/A -163.35% -91.34%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Silk Road Medical and Pulse Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silk Road Medical $75.23 million 17.19 -$47.37 million ($1.51) -24.54 Pulse Biosciences N/A N/A -$49.85 million ($2.31) -5.45

Silk Road Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Pulse Biosciences. Silk Road Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pulse Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pulse Biosciences beats Silk Road Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc. develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling. The NPES provides local tumor control and initiates an adaptive immune response with a vaccine-like effect by inducing immunogenic apoptosis of the cells. The company was founded on May 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.