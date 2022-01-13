Opsens (CVE:OPS) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.39

Opsens Inc. (CVE:OPS) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.39 and traded as low as C$1.35. Opsens shares last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 24,700 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OPS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Opsens from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Opsens and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.39.

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

