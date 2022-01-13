Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.24

Metal Tiger plc (LON:MTR)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.24 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 19.63 ($0.27). Metal Tiger shares last traded at GBX 20 ($0.27), with a volume of 948,479 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 23.38. The company has a quick ratio of 36.64, a current ratio of 36.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.88 million and a PE ratio of 4.76.

Metal Tiger Company Profile (LON:MTR)

Metal Tiger plc invests in, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australasia, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. It explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, lead, and zinc resources, as well as base and precious metals.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Metal Tiger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metal Tiger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.