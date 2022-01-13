Bondly 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $814,220.00 (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Bondly coin can now be purchased for $0.0817 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bondly has a market cap of $8.50 million and $814,220.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bondly has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00058869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007074 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Bondly

BONDLY is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance . The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

