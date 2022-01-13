VNX (VNXLU) Market Cap Reaches $1.06 Million

VNX (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 13th. Over the last seven days, VNX has traded 82.6% higher against the US dollar. One VNX coin can now be bought for about $0.0376 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. VNX has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $100,965.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00058869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007074 BTC.

VNX Profile

VNXLU is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

VNX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VNX using one of the exchanges listed above.

