Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) to announce $1.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide reported sales of $932.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full-year sales of $3.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Atlas Air Worldwide.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

In other news, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $585,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,112 shares of company stock worth $6,798,667 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,696,000 after purchasing an additional 29,367 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,931,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 13.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AAWW traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $86.56. 379,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,611. Atlas Air Worldwide has a one year low of $51.01 and a one year high of $97.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

