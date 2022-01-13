Brokerages Expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to Announce $1.92 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) will post $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94. West Pharmaceutical Services reported earnings of $1.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year earnings of $8.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.47 to $8.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.72 to $9.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WST. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,413,000 after acquiring an additional 353,917 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,917,009,000 after purchasing an additional 325,327 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,087,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 250,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,531,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $766,518,000 after purchasing an additional 190,900 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WST traded down $20.49 on Thursday, hitting $380.78. 397,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,269. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52 week low of $253.85 and a 52 week high of $475.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $434.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $423.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

