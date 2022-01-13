Brokerages Set Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) Target Price at $29.00

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.75.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OMIC shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.
NASDAQ:OMIC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.98. 250,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,188. Singular Genomics Systems has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 60.80 and a quick ratio of 60.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.04.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMIC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 19,117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.
Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile
Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.
