Brokerages Set Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) Target Price at $29.00

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OMIC shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Singular Genomics Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:OMIC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.98. 250,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,188. Singular Genomics Systems has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 60.80 and a quick ratio of 60.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.04.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMIC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 19,117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.