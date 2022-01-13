Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $244.15

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 244.15 ($3.31) and traded as high as GBX 253.50 ($3.44). Spire Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 249 ($3.38), with a volume of 318,845 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.07) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 221 ($3.00).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 244.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 236.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £990.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.14.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

