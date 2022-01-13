Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.24

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.24 and traded as high as C$8.25. Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) shares last traded at C$8.24, with a volume of 62,614 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$536.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.74.

About Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR)

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. The company offers shellfishes, scallops, lobsters, clams, cold-water shrimps, langoustines, whelks, crabs, and ground fishes. It sells its products to retailers, food distributors and operators, processors, wholesalers, and importers.

