Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2,128.89

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,128.89 and traded as low as $1,851.49. Straumann shares last traded at $1,927.92, with a volume of 109 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,116.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,973.09.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

