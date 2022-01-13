Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3,807.14

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,807.14 ($51.68) and traded as high as GBX 4,038.60 ($54.82). Caledonia Investments shares last traded at GBX 3,925 ($53.28), with a volume of 37,353 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,811.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,510.68. The firm has a market cap of £2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.24) per share. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Caledonia Investments’s payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

